Disco to help dancers

A children’s disco was held in Coast Nightclub Arbroath last Friday evening.

It was organised by Dance choreographer Jenna Cooper of “Dance JC” who holds regular dance classes throughout Angus. The event was to raise funds for the children’s costumes for their forthcoming Dance Exhibition which is to be held in Arbroath’s Webster Theatre on June 24. There will be an afternoon performances at 2pm and an evening performance at 7pm. Tickets are £9 and are on sale from March 31 at The Webster Theatre box office.

Pictured is Dance instructor Jenna Cooper (centre) with some of the children.

Photo by Wallace Ferrier.