Dip into your wallet and the sea for charity

Want to make a splash for a worthwhile cause? Then come along to the seventh annual Ne’er Day Dook for Cancer Research UK.

Every year droves of hardy dookers take to the icy waters off Arbroath on January 1, partly to blow away the cobwebs and greet the New Year, but mostly to raise a significant sum for charity.

The event is organised by the Angus Committee of Cancer Research UK, and dookers are asked to meet at Arbroath Lifeboat Shed at 1pm.

Alana Loudon, chairperson of the Angus Committee said: “Come along and join us for the seventh dook, it’s a great way to bring in the New Year. It’s exhilarating!”

Members of the Arbroath Ladies Lifeboat Guild will also be on hand afterwards providing warming soup to dookers.

The 2016 Ne’er’s Day Dook raised the grand total of £4092 for Cancer Research UK, just one of the many fundraisers held this year.

Registration for the Dook is £15 per adult, £5 per child. Only those aged six years or older may participate in the event. For more details email Janehamilton810@gmail.com.

For a registration form or a sponsor form just contact janehamilton810@gmail.com or Angus Committee at anguscruk@yahoo.com or have a look at their Facebook page; ‘New Year Dook Arbroath’.