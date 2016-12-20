Death of Forfar Academy teacher Malcolm Dowie

It is with great sadness that we report the death of Mr Malcolm Dowie, former principal teacher of expressive arts at Forfar Academy.

He passed away in the early hours of this morning.

He had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in September 2013.

Mr Melvyn Lynch, head teacher at Forfar Academy, told us staff and pupils were arranging a special assembly which will be held tomorrow morning.

The service will be led by the Rev Dr Karen Fenwick of the Lowson Memorial Church where Mr Dowie’s father, the Rev. Malcolm Dowie, was minister for many years.

In November we reported how Malcolm (53) had taken part in a unique research project run by the Anne Rowling Clinic in Edinburgh, Euan MacDonald Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Research and the University of Edinburgh Centre for Speech Technology Research. the Speak: Unique Voicebank Research project aims to repair voices and reclaim identity for those who may lose the ability to communicate through speech.

Malcolm took part in the project as he was aware he could lose his ability to talk - MND had claimed the life of both his father, the Rev. Malcolm Dowie, who died aged 59 in 1993, and his grandfather, Sam.

Malcolm, who lived in Monifieth, was filmed by the BBC as they followed his progress.

Malcolm taught music at Forfar Academy until last Christmas, ending a 23 year career at the school.

He was a member of Dundee Operatic for more than 20 years and played double bass in a number of bands and orchestras, in addition to singing in several choirs.

He is survived by his wife, Kirsty, their daughter Laura and son Scott.

More to follow.