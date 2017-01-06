Choir are now singing out to secure their survival...

A popular Arbroath choir, which has sung out for over eight decades, is in crisis and desperately crying out for new talent to bring them back up to full voice.

Arbroath Male Voice Choir was formed in 1934 and has been an integral part of the music scene in the town.

However, now new voices are urgently needed across the board for their first and second tenors, baritones and basses.

Choir President, Mr Gordon Law, said: “Owing to various factors - including illness, old age and changing personal circumstances - a number of long-serving members of the choir have had to retire in recent months.

“This has left the group dangerously low in

numbers.

“We appeal to local men across Angus and Dundee to consider joining us.

“There is no formal audition, but being able to hold a note would be useful! You would be assured of a warm welcome.

“The choir sings a wide variety of music with a strong leaning towards the popular standards of the past century.”

Over the years the choir has performed alongside many great musical talents, including famous soprano, Lesley Garrett in 2014.

The Arbroath Male Voice Choir meets on Monday evenings at 7.30pm in Knox’s Church Hall in the town.

Rehearsals start again next Monday, January 9, under the direction of Mr Adam Baliga.

Mr Law continued: “Our annual Spring Concert is arranged for March 24, at the Webster Memorial Theatre.

“Our special guests will be award-winning gypsy jazz band, Rose Room, from Glasgow who are set to bring a little je ne sais quoi to the evening.

“Gentlemen of Angus, you can be part of it!”