Carmyllie netball squad

This week our photograph from the Herald picture archives shows the young netball players of Carmyllie Primary School.

The picture was taken in October, 1991, at a round robin tournament at Newbigging that the girls took part in against other schools.

Also competing were teams from Newbigging, Barry and Panbride.

The Carmyllie team are pictured from left - Michelle Clubb, Claire Soutar, Katy Fraser, Victoria Barnwell, Rebecca McCann, Rhona Black, Annabel Stoneley, Mhairi McDonald and Gemma Miller.