Blast from the past for Relay

Relay for Life Arbroath is urging local people to find eight others they wish to spend the night with – but all for a seriously good cause.

The charity is encouraging friends, family and work colleagues to get together and enter Relay for Life. This year’s event will take place over the weekend of September 16/17.

Volunteer Event Chair Ian Angus said: “Everyone knows someone who has been affected by Cancer and Relay is a great way of fighting back by raising money for research while spending quality time with friends, family and colleagues.”

After an online vote, it has been decided by a substantial majority that the theme for this year’s event will be the 80s so there will be ample opportunity for everyone to wallow in nostalgia while raising money for a seriously good cause.

Anyone who has been to Relay will know that it is a fun filled weekend and the committee is already hard at work to ensure that this year’s event will be just as entertaining as ever.

Ian continued: “More than one in three people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives. Taking part in Relay for Life is about being part of a global community united in the belief that it can make a difference and help beat cancer. We have made so much progress in the fight against this devastating disease, but it’s not just technology or knowledge that we need to win the battle to beat cancer– it’s funding.”

This is the eleventh year of Relay for Life in Arbroath and over that time, participants have raised a substantial sum of money for Cancer Research UK. Money raised through Relay for Life funds the work of thousands of scientists, doctors and nurses who are dedicated to saving more lives by preventing, controlling and curing all cancers.

Thanks to Cancer Research UK’s work, more people are surviving cancer than ever before. Survival rates have doubled over the last 40 years and the charity’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

But despite improvements in treatment, cancer causes more than one in four of all deaths in the UK. Cancer Research UK wants to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

Registration for Relay via the Cancer Research UK Relay for Life website is now open and it is free to register. Further information can be obtained by contacting Relay Chair Ian Angus on 07999391161 or by logging on to the Arbroath Relay for Life Facebook page.