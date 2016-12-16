Artist exhibition

This week’s Down Memory Lane picture comes from the Arbroath Herald’s 1952 archive, and features several young artists who were showcasing their work in an exhibitions in the Art Galleries of Arbroath Public Library.

The exhibition was opened by captain J. A. L Duncan, MP. He his pictured centre with members of the platform party and six of the eight artists participating. Pictured are, from left, Charles C. Robertson, Mr Leslie G. Brown, Mr Ian Fleming, Irene Halliday, Charles J. Hampton, Morris Grassie and Kenneth Myles.

