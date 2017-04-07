Admiral visits RM Condor

This week’s picture dates back to 1976 and comes from the Herald’s own archives.

The picture was taken during a visit to 45 Commando at RM Condor by the First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Edward Ashmore, G.C.B, D.S.C., A.D.C., Chief of the Naval Staff, in April of 1976.

Admiral Ashmore is seen talk to Sapper Joe Noble of Condor Troop, Royal Engineers, who is explaining the intricacies of the Canadian Elsie anti-personal mine.

