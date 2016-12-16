A ‘Bally’ nice idea this Christmas

There will be shaking buckets as well as grooving bodies at an event this weekend hosted by a fundraising disc jockey.

Malcolm Watson, who earlier this year organised a Bally’s reunion night which raised £5000 for the Festival of Heroes, is hosting Christmas Ballys at Chalmers on Saturday night, and he will be collecting money for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Malcolm explained: “One of my ex-school friends, from Timmergreens Primary no less, John Salmond, is now a paramedic with SCAA and as I travel up and down the A9 regularly I know only too well, due to road closure because of an incident, how often these life saving heroes are tested in what must be unimaginable conditions when treating the horrific injuries borne from road traffic accidents.

“I just want to help ensure the funding of this essential service continues.

“When I approached SCAA they were thrilled at my offer to try and bring in some much needed donations.

“We’re not going to interrupt the partygoers this weekend but we will have our collection points available at the entrance and exit, plus a few dotted about the bars at Chalmers on Saturday night.

“What’s not to love - celebrating Christmas, dancing to thee best music from the 90s and surrounding decades, plus a few festive crackers, whilst having to opportunity to help a very worthy cause.”

Interestingly, Ally Bally, well-known radio entertainer and the former owner of Bally’s Nightlife in Arbroath, is actually an ambassador for SCAA.

However, this was not known by Malcolm until after he organised the event.

Tickets are £8 in advance, or £10 at the door, and the party is from 9.30pm to 2am.